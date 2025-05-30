Imphal: Continuous heavy rainfall over the past three days has triggered a massive landslide in Tamenglong district of Manipur, completely blocking National Highway-37 (Imphal-Silchar via Jiribam road) at the Nungdalal area between K. Sinam and Nungnang villages, officials said on Friday.

The landslide, estimated to span about 30 meters, occurred around 7 am and left more than 200 vehicles stranded on both sides of the highway.

These include loaded oil and LPG tankers traveling from Silchar (Assam) via Jiribam and empty vehicles heading from Imphal towards Assam.

Authorities confirmed that the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) has deployed excavators and other heavy machinery to clear the debris and restore traffic flow. However, the scale of the blockage continues to hinder progress.

The incident follows a red warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on May 29, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds in isolated areas of Tamenglong district from the early hours of May 30 through May 31.

The IMD has also issued orange and yellow warnings for the neighboring Senapati district, predicting continued heavy rainfall until June 3.