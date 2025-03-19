Manipur: Kuki Zo MLAs urge people to maintain peace

Imphal: Six Kuki-Zo MLAs have appealed to the Kuki-Zo people to uphold peace and harmony and solve any issues without giving a communal color to build a cohesive, united, and strong community.

In a joint press statement, the Kuki Zo MLAs Ngursanglur Sanate, Vongzagin Valte, Letzamang Haokip, CM Khaute, Paolienlal Haokip and Chinlunthang urged the community leaders and CSOs to continue to work hard to maintain peace and tranquility.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Further, they also urged the state government particularly the district administration to take up all requisite measures for restoration and mainttenance of law and order and peace and harmony in the district on topmost priority.

Concerning the renewed violence that cost the life of an individual on Tuesday night and several others injured, the legislators stated that the incidents that unfolded in the Churachandpur town during the past few days are most unfortunate.

The ministers said that the ugly incidents have the potential to disrupt peace and adversely affect the unity and brotherhood bonding among the Kuki Zo community.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In the statement, they also recalled that they have been going through the most critical and difficult times in their history and they have been fighting for their rights shoulder to shoulder as one.

Moreover, they urged to understand that their forefathers have taught them the spirit of resilience and that forgiveness and peaceful resolution of any kind of conflict through the customary laws.