Manipur: KCP-PWG bans Thabal Chongba during Yaoshang festival

Imphal: This year’s Thabal Chongba, a traditional folk dance performed during the Yaoshang festival in Manipur, has been banned early by the Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG), an underground outfit.

The announcement, made on Tuesday, prohibits all forms of entertainment programs, including the popular dance, during the festival.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Yaoshang, the largest festival for the Meitei community, akin to Holi for Hindus, will be celebrated for five days beginning March 14, marking the full moon of the lunar month.

However, the KCP-PWG issued a statement urging the people of Manipur not to extend the festival beyond five days due to ongoing Class X and XII examinations and the worsening law and order situation.

The group also cited the aftermath of the ethnic violence that erupted on May 3, 2023, resulting in over 260 deaths and the displacement of 60,000 people. They emphasized that no festive events, including Thabal Chongba, should take place until the displaced persons return safely to their homes.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The KCP-PWG, which advocates for the restoration of Manipur’s sovereignty, condemned the 1949 “Merger Agreement,” which led to Manipur’s integration with India. The group has been vocal in its opposition to the agreement and its impact on the region’s autonomy.

This ban on Thabal Chongba has dashed the festive spirit for many in the state, who traditionally celebrate the festival with dance, rituals, and sporting events.