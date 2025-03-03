Imphal: Police arrested two suspected members of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) from Ngariyan hilltop near Camphor Sungpham, Andro, under Irinbung Police Station in Imphal East district, Manipur.

Acting on specific intelligence input from various sources about insurgents planning anti-social activities, Manipur police were on high alert on Sunday afternoon.

During a raid and search operation, they arrested Yumnam Abung Singh (39) @ Chingakpa and Thangjam Joykumar Singh (52).

According to police, the arrestees transported arms, ammunition, and extorted money from the public, private firms, and government employees.

The police recovered two 9mm pistols with two magazines, two Chinese-made hand grenades, ten 9mm live rounds, ten 5.56mm INSAS live rounds, one INSAS rifle magazine and one sling bag.

