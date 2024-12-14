Manipur: KCP-PWG activist arrested for extortion in Bishnupur

Guwahati: The Anti Extortion Unit of the Manipur police arrested a suspected cadre of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party-Peoples’ War Group(KCP-PWG).

The arrest was made during an operation at a hiding place of the underground outfit at Bamdiar Awang Leikai under the Nambol police station in Bishnupur district.

The arrested individual, identified as Konthoujam Jiban Meitei (43), a resident of Nambol, was allegedly involved in extortion in the southern parts of the state over the past few months.

A significant haul of arms, ammunition, and other incriminating items were recovered from his possession.

The police said that they recovered one SLR Rifle with one magazine, two .303 rifles and one pump action gun.

They also recovered a significant amount of ammunition with three sleeping bags, 40 badges of KCP (PWG), two handset chargers, one mobile charger, one BP cover, one cap and two gunny sacks.

The arrested cadre and seized articles have been handed over to the Nambol police station for further action.