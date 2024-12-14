Guwahati: A police constable of the Assam Police was reportedly killed after being hit by a truck in Churaibari on the Assam-Tripura border on Saturday.

Reports state that the incident took place during an operation against contraband smuggling.

The deceased was identified as Ujjwal Bora, a resident of Jorhat, Assam.

He was run over by a truck that the police at the checkpost had attempted to intercept based on inputs of a possible smuggling attempt.

However, the truck did not stop and allegedly hit Bora.

The police vehicle that had been tasked to chase and intercept the truck also met with an accident owing to the dense fog.

The police have now initiated an investigation to identify the truck and the occupants.