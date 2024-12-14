Imphal: Manipur Police have apprehended one juvenile in Imphal West for allegedly being involved in the vandalism of the residence of a legislator.

He was apprehended from Awang Khunou Maning Leikai under Patsoi PS, Imphal West District.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam: NGT rejects plea for full compensation for Baghjan oil blowout victims

The police morning report on Saturday stated that the juvenile was arrested for his alleged involvement in the vandalism of the resident of MLA Sapam Kunjakeswor (keba) Singh of BJP on November 16, 2024.

With the arrest of this juvenile, a total of 46 persons involved in the vandalism of the residence of elected representatives have been arrested so far.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Manipur CM Biren Singh inaugurates “Monuments of Ages”

In the follow-up actions of the area domination operation, the police also recovered a large number of arms, ammunition, and explosives at a place located in Keirao Khunou, Imphal East District on Friday.

During the search operations, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.