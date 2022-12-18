Imphal: Churachandpur Battalion of Assam Rifles (South) in an operation apprehended an OGW of the banned outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (M) group at New Bazar Bus stand of Churachandpur District of Manipur bordering Myanmar, a defence wing sources said here on Sunday.

Based on specific input, the troops of Assam Rifles launched an operation that led to the apprehension of the OGW, a statement issued here said, adding that the apprehended OGW and recovered items were handed over to Churachandpur Police Station for further investigation(s).

Assam Rifles shared information with the Manipur police leading to the arrest of an active cadre of the prescribed Kanglei Yaol Kanba Lup namely Pukhrambam Puninchandra (42) at a hideout at Takhel Makha Leikai under Lamlai police station in Imphal East district.

According to a police source, Assam Rifles relayed information about the presence of some KYKL cadres and launched the combing operation in Takhel Makha Leikai community hall area at about 11.10 am on Monday.

The arrested insurgent told the police interrogator that he joined the outfit in 1998 through one Lance corporal Khamba, underwent basic military training in the 2nd batch at Khoupum, and was working for the outfit under the command of 2nd Lt Chapba Potsangbam, the sources added.