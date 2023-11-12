Imphal: Normal activities in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district predominantly inhabited by the Kuki-Zo communities paralyzed for the 2nd day on Sunday following a 48-hour total shutdown called by the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) to demand the safe release of two tribals arrested by the police in the missing case of two teenage students.

The shutdown that began on November 11, 6:00 am would continue till 6 am on November 13.

Transportations of private vehicles were off the roads during the shutting down hours as hundreds of supporters mostly women congregated on the NH-102 at Kangpokpi town and strictly enforced the shutdown.

All shops, business establishments, and educational institutions across the district remained closed on Saturday, the first day of the bandh.

However, emergency services including press, and CoTU units are exempted from the purview of the shutdown.

Notably, two Kukis namely Lhunkhosei Chongloi, 30, and Satgohgin Hangsinh, 28, both residents of Kangpokpi district were arrested by the police, two days after two students, Avinash Maibam, 16, and Ningthoujam Anthony, 19, from Lamsang in Imphal West district had gone missing after they rode on a bike to the red zone on November 5, 2023.

The arrested persons were remanded into judicial custody till November 17, 2023.