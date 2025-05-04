Imphal: A joint search operation at the inter-districts of Churachandpur and Bishnupur led to the recovery of a cache of weapons, including arms, explosives, different types of ammunition, and radio sets, disrupting militant and anti-social activities on Sunday morning, an official said.

According to the official, the joint team comprising the Indian Army, 5 Sikh regiment, 19 Assam Rifles, and Manipur Police conducted the operation at Samuchep Lok, a deep gorge in the inter-districts of Churachandpur and Bishnupur district around 4 AM on Sunday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The team launched the operations that lasted around 3 hours under the overall supervision of the Superintendent of Police, Bishnupur district, Kshetrimayum Ravikumar.

The official asserted that the operation terminated with the dismantling of an insurgent’s temporary camp and the recovery of several warlike stores of weapons.

During the operation the team recovered two self loading rifles with magazines, a single barrel gun with a magazine, 2 improvised mortars, 4 high explosives 36 hand grenades, two 9 mm pistols with magazine, 4 explosive shells locally made, 2 mortar shells locally made, 2 tear smoke shells, 5 SLR cartridges, 30, 12 bore-guns live cartridges, 2 bulletproof helmets, ten .303 live rounds, seven ballistic live rounds, four 7.62 mm AK empty cartridges, incriminating articles, and 33 7.62 mm (SLR) live rounds.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The official added that the team handed over the seized items to the concerned police stations for further legal action.