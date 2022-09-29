Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Sports Authority of India.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) NERC is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional in General Management on contract basis.

Name of post : Young Professional (General Management)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Any Post Graduation Degree (2 Years) from a recognized University

Desired Qualification : MBA/Post Graduate Diploma (2 Years) with specialization in Sports Management from a recognized university.

Essential Experience : One year experience in relevant field

Monthly Salary : Rs. 40,000/- Rs. 60,000/-

Age Limit : 35 years

How to apply : The candidate has to submit application form and other related documents to RC Imphal official email: rcimphal-sai@nic.in from October 3, 2022 to October 22, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here