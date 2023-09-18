Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Manipur University.

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty (Pedagogy of English) on contract basis in the Department of Teacher Education.

Name of post : Guest Faculty (Pedagogy of English) in the Department of Teacher Education

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications: As prescribed by the UGC and NCTE for Assistant Professor in the concerned subject.

Honorarium: Rs 1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 50,000/- (Fifty thousand) only per month.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 27th September 2023 at 01.00 p.m. in Committee Room of the Vice-Chancellor’s Secretariat, Manipur University

How to apply : Candidates are required to submit their bio-data along with supporting documents to the Head, Department of Teacher Education, Manipur University, Canchipur-795003 between 10 a.m. to 12:00 noon on the day of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



