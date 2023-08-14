Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Manipur University.

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty on contract basis in Manipur Institute of Management Studies (MIMS).

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : MBA / PGDM / CA / ICWA / MCom. As prescribed by UGC for Assistant Professor in the concerned subject.

Salary : Rs. 1500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 50000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 17th August 2023 from 11 AM onwards in Vice Chancellor’s Committee Room, Manipur University

How to apply : Candidates are required to submit their bio-data along with supporting documents to the Director, Manipur Institute of Management Studies (MIMS), Manipur University, Canchipur- 795003 before 10 am on the same day.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here