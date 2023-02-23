Manipur Jobs Manipur University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Manipur University.

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) under DST-SERB sponsored research project entitled “Synthesis of Bio active Organotin compounds constructed from functionalized heterocyclic carboxylates: Assessment of bonding, structures and their biological applications”.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : First class MSc. in Organic / Inorganic Chemistry from UGC recognized University / Institute. Candidates must have CSIR-UGC NET / valid GATE score

Fellowship : Rs. 31000/- (fixed) per month for the first 2 years and Rs 35000/- per month for the third year

How to apply : Candidates may apply on plain paper along with their complete bio-data starting from Class X onwards with details of year of passing of exams, name of Board/ University/ Institute with photo copy of the original testimonies (including NET/GATE qualified certificates) in support of educational qualifications, age, experience, publications (if any) etc. and may be sent to the PI of the project: Dr. Keisham Surjit Singh, Department of Chemistry, Manipur University, Canchipur, Imphal- 795003.

Application may also be sent along with scanned copy of the original certificates, mark sheets, NET/ GATE qualified certificates etc. via E-mail: kssinghchem@manipuruniv.ac.in / keishamchem@gmail.com

Last date for submission of applications is March 7, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

