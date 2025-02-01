Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in IIIT Manipur.

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Manipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Language Expert who can translate English to Manipuri and Hindi to Manipuri in the R&D project entitled “ISHAAN: A system for Bidirectional Machine Translation between 1) English & Manipuri 2) Manipuri & Hindi’ funded by MEITY, Govt. of India under the supervision of Dr. Kishorjit Nongmeikapam, Principal Investigator in the Department of Computer Science & Engineering. Indian Institute of Information Technology Manipur is an institution under Ministry of Higher Education, Govt. of India. IIIT Manipur came into being in 2015 in order to develop Manipur as preferred destination for Information Technology (IT) related manpower and industry. This shall enable Manipur to gear up for providing IT related services as well as high-quality Research & Development in IT. IIITM offers B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) and Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) and PhD in CSE, ECE and Humanities and Basic Sciences from its city campus located at Mantripukhri, Imphal. Although a new institute, the campus has adequate classrooms, laboratories for CSE and ECE, conference hall, playground, hostels, faculty quarters, guest house and own administrative offices. The excellent student-faculty ratio enables 360-degree technical supervision and personal development of each student. IIITM is one of the 20 IIITs set up by the Government of India in PPP mode. Being an Institute of National Importance IIITM strives to be attentive to academic needs of every student. Classes are conveniently scheduled between 8 A.M. to 5:00 PM. Institute-wide WiFi connectivity empowered students to explore about the life-changing tools 24×7.

Name of post : Language Expert

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Any graduate who can translate English to Manipuri and Hindi to Manipuri and vice versa

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 5th February 2025 at 10 AM in IIIT Manipur, Mantripukhri

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their bio-data physically during interview or also in advance via email to [email protected]

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here