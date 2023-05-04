Manipur Jobs : ICFRE-RFRI Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Council of Forestry Research & Education-Rain Forest Research Institute (ICFRE-RFRI).

Indian Council of Forestry Research & Education-Rain Forest Research Institute (ICFRE-RFRE) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Field Assistant under various projects.

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Development of Volume equations, Volume, Biomass and Carbon Tables for Gmelina arborea, Schima wallichi, Michelia champaca and Phoebe hainesiana in Manipur State.

Qualification :

Essential: 10+2 Science

Desirable: B.Sc. in Forestry

Emoluments : Rs. 17,000/- per month

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Estimation of ecosystem carbon stock of Langol Reserve Forest, Manipur, India.

Qualification :

Essential: 10+2 Science

Desirable: B.Sc. in Botany/forestry with good knowledge local plants

Emoluments : Rs. 17,000/- per month

Age limit : 25 years as on 23/05/2023 (Relaxable up to 5 years for SC/ST/Women and 3 years for OBC candidates)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-Interview is scheduled to be held on 23.05.2023 from 9.30 am onwards at Forest Head Office, Sanjenthong, Imphal, Manipur

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with duly filled up application form along with testimonials.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here