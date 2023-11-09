Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in BEL Manipur.

Bharat Electronics Limited ( BEL ) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Engineer-I on temporary basis at Imphal, Manipur.

Name of post : Project Engineer-I

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : BE / B. Tech in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Telecommunication /Communication/ Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engg. / Computer Science Engg.

Aggregate of all semesters/years – 55% and above for General, OBC (NCL) & EWS Candidates

and Pass Class for SC/ST/PwBD (Person with Benchmark Disabilities)

Experience : Minimum 2 years relevant post qualification Industrial experience

Remuneration : The remuneration will be Rs.45,000/- for the 1st year, Rs. 50,000/- for 2nd year and

Rs.55,000/- for the 3rd year.

Age Limit : Upper age limit is 32 years as on 1st November 2023.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://bel-india.in/ (Google Form Link) up to 22nd November 2023

Application Fees : Rs. 400/- + 18% GST. Candidates belonging to PwBD, SC and ST categories are

exempted from payment of application fee. The application fee should be remitted through SBI Collect (through online mode)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here