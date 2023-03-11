Manipur Jobs : Apply for Young Professional vacancy in Sports Authority of India

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Sports Authority of India

Sports Authority of India (SAI) NERC Imphal is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional on contract basis initially for a period of 02 Years and extendable on yearly basis upto maximum period of 5 years

Name of post : Young Professional (General Administrative)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Post Graduation in any discipline /BE , B.Tech or 2 years PGDM or MBBS or

LLB or CA or any professional degree after 4 years or more after 10+2

Experience : Minimum 03 years’ experience (In relevant field as mentioned in JD) after attaining Bachelors’ Degree from a recognized University/ Institution

OR

Minimum 01 year experience (In relevant field as mentioned in JD) after attaining Masters’ Degree from a recognized Institution/ University

Name of post : Young Professional (Project & Admin)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Post Graduation in any discipline /BE , B.Tech or 2 years PGDM or MBBS or

LLB or CA or any professional degree after 4 years or more after 10+2

Experience : Minimum 03 years’ experience (In relevant field as mentioned in JD) after attaining Bachelors’ Degree from a recognized University/ Institution

OR

Minimum 01 year experience (In relevant field as mentioned in JD) after attaining Masters’ Degree from a recognized Institution/ University

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month

Age Limit : 32 years

How to apply : The candidate has to apply only online to email rcimphal-sai@nic.in

Last date for submission of online application– 18.03.2023 at 05:00PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here