Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Sports Authority of India Manipur.

Sports Authority of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Consultant (Accounts / Finance) and Young Professional (Accounts / Finance) at North East Regional Centre (NCOE) Imphal.

Name of post : Young Professional (Accounts / Finance)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Bachelors’ Degree in Accounting / Finance / Commerce / Masters’ Degree in in Accounting / Finance / Commerce or two years PG Diploma in Financial Management or Accounting / CA / ICMA from a recognized Institution / University

Experience : Minimum 3 years relevant experience after attaining Bachelors’ degree

OR

Minimum 1 year relevant experience after attaining Masters’ degree or PG Diploma / CA / ICMA

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month

Age Limit : Maximum 32 years

Name of post : Junior Consultant (Accounts / Finance)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Masters’ Degree in in Accounting / Finance / Commerce or two years PG Diploma in Financial Management or Accounting / CA / ICMA from a recognized Institution / University

Experience : Minimum 5 years relevant experience after attaining essential qualification

Salary : Rs. 80,250/- per month

Age Limit : Maximum 45 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents to rcimphal-sai@nic.in. Last date for submission of applications is up to 5 PM of January 21, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

