Manipur Jobs Sports Authority of India

Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Sports Authority of India Manipur.

Sports Authority of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Consultant (Accounts / Finance) and Young Professional (Accounts / Finance) at North East Regional Centre (NCOE) Imphal.

Name of post : Young Professional (Accounts / Finance)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Bachelors’ Degree in Accounting / Finance / Commerce / Masters’ Degree in in Accounting / Finance / Commerce or two years PG Diploma in Financial Management or Accounting / CA / ICMA from a recognized Institution / University

Experience : Minimum 3 years relevant experience after attaining Bachelors’ degree

OR

Minimum 1 year relevant experience after attaining Masters’ degree or PG Diploma / CA / ICMA

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month

Age Limit : Maximum 32 years

Name of post : Junior Consultant (Accounts / Finance)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Masters’ Degree in in Accounting / Finance / Commerce or two years PG Diploma in Financial Management or Accounting / CA / ICMA from a recognized Institution / University

Experience : Minimum 5 years relevant experience after attaining essential qualification

Salary : Rs. 80,250/- per month

Age Limit : Maximum 45 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents to rcimphal-sai@nic.in. Last date for submission of applications is up to 5 PM of January 21, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

