Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Manipur University.

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty in the Department of Education on contract basis.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Department of Education

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : As prescribed by the UGC for Assistant Professor in the concerned subject

Salary : Rs. 1500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 50000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 28th August 2023 at 1 PM in Committee Room of the Vice Chancellor’s Secretariat, Manipur University

How to apply : Candidates are required to submit their bio-data along with supporting documents to the Head, Department of Education, Manipur University, Canchipur-795003 between 10 AM to 12 PM on the day of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here