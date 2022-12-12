Manipur Jobs Apply for Guest Faculty vacancy in Manipur University

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Manipur University.

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty on contract basis for teaching one year Diploma Programme in Sanskrit in the Department of Hindi.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 1500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 50,000/- only per month

Eligibility Criteria :

A:

i) A Master‘s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned /relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who have been awarded a Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their subsequent amendments from time to time, as the case may be, may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET.

OR

B. The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking

among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 15th December 2022 at 10 AM in Vice Chancellor’s Committee Room, Manipur University.

How to apply : Candidates are required to submit their bio-data along with supporting documents between 9:30 AM and 10 AM on the same day of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here