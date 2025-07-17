Imphal: Jiribam Municipal Council of Manipur won the Most Promising Town award in the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2024-25 held in New Delhi.

Jiribam district of Manipur shares its border with Assam on the west.

The prestigious award ceremony featured Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, and Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs.

Out of 27 Urban Local Bodies in Manipur, Jiribam emerged as a shining example of community-driven sanitation efforts, ranking number one among 21 small towns (population below 20,000) in the North Eastern Region.

Nationally, Jiribam secured an impressive 174th position out of 2,035 towns in this category. The Ministry also certified the Council as a Garbage-Free City (GFC) 3 Star and QDF++.

The Manipur delegation to the award ceremony, led by RK Dinesh Singh, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration, Housing & Urban Development Department (MAHUD), Government of Manipur, included Ngangom Uttam Singh, Director (MHUD), S Shanti Devi, Chairperson of Jiribam Municipal Council, and Moirangthem Surjit, Executive Officer of Jiribam Municipal Council. They collectively received the award on behalf of the state.

Following the ceremony, the Manipur team participated in a high-level brainstorming session with the Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and other state representatives to review and discuss the progress of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) under the Ministry.

They also focused discussions on accelerating implementation, ensuring outcome-based monitoring, and fostering innovation in sanitation and housing across the country.

Sharda Manoharmayum, Joint Director (MAHUD), stated in a statement issued at Imphal on Thursday that the Director congratulates the people of Jiribam and commits to replicating such successes across other Urban Local Bodies in Manipur.

Additionally, the recognition reflects the state government’s continued commitment to promoting urban cleanliness, sustainable waste management, and active citizen participation in building healthier towns. The local municipal council, frontline workers, and the people of Jiribam tirelessly contributed to earning this award.