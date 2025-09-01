Applications are invited for recruitment of 19 vacant positions or career in Dispur College Assam.

Dispur College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of faculty for the self-sustaining four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme ( 1 Secondary Unit; 1 Middle Unit), which is set to commence in the College from the Academic

Session: 2026-27.

Name of post : Head of the Department (Professor/ Associate Professor in Education)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

1) Postgraduate degree in Sciences or Mathematics or Social Sciences or Commerce or Languages;

2) M.Ed.;

3) Ph.D. in Education;

4) 10 Years of teaching experience in a teacher education institution for Professor and 8 years for Associate Professor;

5) Any other relevant qualification as prescribed by the UCC for these categories of posts.

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Liberal Discipline and Pedagogy)

No. of posts : 12

Discipline wise vacancies :

History : 2

Geography : 2

Political Science : 2

Economics : 2

English / Hindi / Assamese : 2

Communicative Skills in English : 1

Communicative Skills in MIL / Classical Language : 1

Essential Qualification :

1) Postgraduate degree in relevant discipline or subject with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade;

2) B.Ed. Degree with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade;

3) NET or SLET/ SET or Ph.D. in Education or in the concerned subject as prescribed by the UCC for these categories of posts

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Educational Studies)

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification :

1) Postgraduate degree in Education (M.Ed.) with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade;

2) NET or SLET / SET or Ph.D. in Education or any other qualification as prescribed by the UGC for these categories of posts

Name of post : Instructor (Part-Time) – Health & Physical Education

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Master of Plrysical Education (M.P.Ed.) with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade

Name of post : Instructor (Part-Time) – Arts Education

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Post Graduate Degree in Performing Arts or Visual Arts with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade

Name of post : Counsellor (Part-Time) – Career Guidance & Counselling

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Appropriate qualification in guidance and counselling

How to apply :

Interested and eligible candidates are required to offer their candidature for the listed vacancies by filling up the prescribed application form and mailing it to the email id: [email protected] by 10th September 2025

Shortlisted applicants would be called for an On-Spot Interview (Date to be notified later in the college website)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

