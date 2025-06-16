Imphal: Manipur remained isolated by road from the rest of the country for the second consecutive day on Monday, following incessant rains that triggered landslides, mudslides, and road damage across key national highways.

Officials said more than 1,500 vehicles, including goods trucks, oil tankers, and LPG carriers, are stranded at various locations along highways passing through the state

A series of fresh landslides and mudslides between Kaiphundai and New Kaiphundai in Tamenglong district on NH-37, which connects Imphal to Silchar via Jiribam, have blocked the movement of over 800 vehicles. Mudslides of red soil continue to slide down hillslopes, completely obstructing the road.

In Tengnoupal district, a section of NH-102 connecting Imphal to Moreh on the India–Myanmar border has narrowed by over 20 metres due to road collapse, halting traffic since 10 a.m. Monday.

Traffic from Dimapur (Nagaland) to Imphal has also been affected, with vehicles stranded near Phesama in Kohima district following a major road sinking incident on NH-2 that began on June 1.

A landslide was additionally reported on NH-102B, commonly known as Guite Road, which connects Manipur and Mizoram through Churachandpur and Aizawl.

Manipur Police confirmed that there has been no vehicular movement on any of the national highways linking the state to other parts of the country.