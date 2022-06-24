Dimapur: The Nagaland State Disaster Management of Authority (NSDMA) on Friday said incessant rains and landslides in the past few days caused damages to roads, bridges, residences and other properties in the state.

In an update, the NSDMA, however, said, major relief intervention remains to be deployed in respect of destruction to public infrastructure and public property, damage to private residences, and hanging bridges which serve as a lifeline to many villages.

Unless there is immediate intervention, further damages are likely to worsen the existing situation, especially in respect of community assets, the update said.

It said due to incessant rains, damages were reported within Tening sub-division and Athibung sub-division in Peren district. Road blockages along Kohima-Leikie road and NEC road were reported due to landslides/mudslides. The machinery available in the subdivisions were pressed into action for immediate road clearance to facilitate the movement of people and essential goods.

The NSDMA said reports have also been received from Noklak district that major landslides occurred at Panyangan Sector, High School Sector Danlepdong Sector, Nokyan B Village, Nokyan Village, Dem Sector and Kaongao Sector. Evacuation of affected families is being carried out presently by the District Disaster Management Authority, it said.

On the night of June 21, heavy rainfall caused landslides at Nokhu approach road blocking the route to more than 20 villages. As the rain continues incessantly in the district, the common people have been put in grave danger, the NSDMA said.

At present, the Noklak District Disaster Management Authority is carrying out road clearance operations in the affected areas.

The Phek District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reported major landslides between Khomi and Pholami road, Chizami and Mesulumi, Meluri, Lozaphuho, and Lanye Village. The available machinery has been pressed into action for immediate clearance of the road blockages.

The DDMA has advised all commuters to travel with caution on these routes as more major landslides are expected with the continuous downpour.

The Wokha DDMA has also advised all commuters traveling towards Chukitong to Doyang bridges to avoid taking the said route as landslides in the area have been reported.