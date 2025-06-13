Imphal: The Manipur government on Friday lifted the temporary suspension on internet services in the five valley districts.

The official reported that the state government reviewed the prevailing law and order situation and decided to lift the internet suspension.

The authority imposed the suspension on June 8, 2025, in five districts as a preventive measure in the public interest.

In an order, the Home Department stated, ‘The state government has decided to lift any form of internet suspension in Manipur, which it imposed in good faith as preventive measures in public interest.

The order urged the internet users to refrain from activities that may cause situations that of internet services in the future, the order states.

Notably, the authority imposed the internet suspension after a fresh wave of violent protests and clashes in the state capital, Imphal.