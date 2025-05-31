Imphal: The Indian Army apprehended five members of two insurgent groups, including a teenager, during a 36-hour operation named Operation Gangpijang, along the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, officials reported.

Army personnel apprehended the individuals near Border Pillar 74 in the Moreh Sub-Division when they attempted to cross the international border from Manipur into Myanmar.

Acting on credible intelligence, the security forces launched the operation near Gangpijang village and detained three cadres from the banned People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and two from the outlawed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP).

Officials identified the arrested PLA members as Nepram Jiten (20), from Pallel Thongwangma, Kakching District, Arambam Malemnganba (32), from New Checkon, Imphal East District, and Sanasam Henthoiba Singh (18), from Wangoo Parking, Bishnupur District

The arrested KCP members are Leitanthem Rikanda Meitei (24), from Huidrom Awang Leikai, Imphal East District, and Maibam Vishal Meitei (26), from Yaingangpokpi Awang Leikai, Imphal East District

During the operation, the Army also seized a mobile phone and several incriminating documents from the suspects.