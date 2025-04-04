Manipur: Indian Army destroys 13 bunkers, seizes huge weapons cache

Imphal: The Indian Army demolished 13 militant bunkers in Twichin and Saibol villages, located along the borders of Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts, in Manipur, under Yaingangpokpi police station.

The operation, carried out by the 4 Mahar Regiment in coordination with the civil police on Thursday, led to the recovery of a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives.

According to officials, the five-hour-long operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of illegal bunkers and hidden stockpiles of weapons. A combined team, aided by a sniffer dog, conducted a thorough search of the villages.

Security forces discovered large quantities of firearms, including a 12-bore single-barrel rifle, a heavy bipod-mounted pompi gun, and various high-caliber bombs. Additionally, two Burmese-made electronic IEDs, each weighing five kilograms, and two Baofeng radio sets were seized.

The recovered weapons and explosive materials were carefully documented and handed over to Yaingangpokpi police station for further legal proceedings.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to continuing such operations to dismantle militant infrastructure and ensure security in the region.