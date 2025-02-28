Manipur: Another cache of arms & ammo recovered in Imphal East

Imphal: A combined team comprising 4 Mahar Regiment and Manipur police unearthed a cache of arms, ammunition, and bombs during a search operation in Imphal East.

The cache was found in the forest of Phaipijang hill range of Urangpat, Imphal East under Yaingangpokpi police station.

Acting on intelligence-based specific information, the joint team using sniffer dogs launched the operation and found the warlike store of weapons buried underground.

The recovered items included one modified sniper rifle with a telescopic sight, one 9 mm pistol with magazine, five high explosive hand grenades, two walkie-talkie sets, five bipod mounted pompi guns, two heavy tin stabilized projectiles, one hand-fired pompi gun, three large pompi bombs, eight small pompi bombs, 11 live rounds of sniper rifle, seven live rounds of 7.62 ammunition, eight live rounds of 5.56 ammunition and four live rounds of 9 mm ammunition.

After observing necessary formalities the retrieved items were handed over to Yaingangpokpi police station for further investigation and necessary legal procedure.

