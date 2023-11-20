GUWAHATI: Security forces, on Monday (November 20), destroyed illicit poppy cultivation, spanning over 30 hectares, in Ukhrul and Kamjong districts of Manipur.

As part of the ongoing “War on Drugs” campaign, a joint operation was conducted by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Ukhrul police and the Manipur forest department, in which, the law enforcement agencies destroyed the poppy cultivation at Kamjong district’s Mapithel hill range under the jurisdiction of the Litan police station.

The destruction, being part of the campaign against the “War on Drugs,” sends a strong message to those explicitly involved in cultivation of illegal poppy in Manipur.

In another joint operation carried out at Manipur’s Churachandpur district’s Lungjang village, the security forces recovered two .303 rifles with magazines and an AK-47 assault rifle with magazine.

The recovered weapons were later handed over to the Behiang police in Manipur for further legal proceedings.