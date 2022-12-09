Imphal: Troops of Assam Rifles seized a total of 120 cases of illicit Korean wine and Myanmar beer worth over Rs 10.58 lakhs in the local markets from a smuggler along the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur’s Chandel district.

Based on specific input regarding movements of contraband items in the Wamku area in Chandel district bordering Myanmar on the south, an operation was launched wherein a vehicle was intercepted by the vehicle check post, Assam Rifles said in a statement on Friday.

On a thorough search of the vehicle, 63 cases of Myanmar Beer and 57 cases of Korean wine were recovered, it added.

The seized items were assessed to be worth Rs 10.58 lakhs.

Recovered items along with vehicle drivers were handed over to Tengnoupal Police Station for further action, the statement added.

The Modi Battalion of Assam Rifles (South) foiled a smuggling bid of illicit liquor in Chandel district on Thursday.