Imphal: Hundreds of Meitei women staged a mass protest at Imphal in Manipur on Friday against the alleged gang-rape of a 37-year-old woman in Churachandpur district.

The protesters, who were led by two women’s organizations, the All Manipur Women’s Voluntary Association (AMWVA) and Poirei Leimarol Apunba Meira Paibi (PLAMP), demanded a CBI investigation into the case and the arrest of the culprits.

The protesters also held placards that read, “Stop violence against women” and “Justice for the victim.”

The rape allegedly took place on May 3, when the woman was fleeing from her home in Churachandpur during a clash between Kuki and Meitei communities. She was reportedly gang-raped by a group of five to six men.

The Bishnupur Women Police Station registered a “zero FIR” in the case on Wednesday, and the case has now been transferred to the Churachandpur Police Station for further investigation.

The AMWVA and PLAMP have urged the central and state governments to hand over the case to the CBI, saying that a fair investigation is not possible in Manipur.