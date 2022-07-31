Imphal: A huge quantity of suspected Yaba WY tablets was seized by the Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) PS on Saturday in Imphal West.

The team also nabbed a person with the suspected WY Tablets in Manipur’s Imphal West.

As per reports, the arrested person has been identified as Henjakhup Kipgen, a resident of the Kangpokpi district.

Based on certain inputs, the man was arrested from Canchipur, Imphal West.

The NAB informed that on searching the man, the team found 70,000 suspected WY Tablets weighing 7.981 kgs.

His car was also impounded during the operation and as per the preliminary investigations, the drugs were procured from Moreh alongside the Manipur-Myanmar border.

The consignment, however, was supposed to transported to other states.