Imphal: Indian army and Manipur police conducted a joint operation in the areas of Bidyanagar under Jiribam-PS, along Manipur-Assam borders busting anti social hideouts on Saturday and recovered a significant cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, and digital items.

Officials said, the joint team conducted the operations at the areas of Bidyanagar under Jiribam-PS, Jiribam District which led to the recovery of warlike stores of weapons.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The recovered items include three 12-bore pump action shotgun, a 12-bore SBBL, 132 12-bore live Cartridges, 12 7.62 round, 3 Barrel cleaning rods, a Monocular (Celestron), 27 Bulletproof (BP) jackets, a BP plate, 03(three) helmets, 3 jungle boots, 5 Handset (Baofeng), 4 Handset Charger.

The operations were conducted as Jiribam was reduced to a hotbed of crimes last year. Around 20 persons including women, children, and militants lost their lives in the district.

Notably, on November 11, 2024, a group of militants attacked a police station in the Borobekra area. Security forces also thwarted the assaults’, resulting in the deaths of 11 militants.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

While retreating, the militants kidnapped three women and three children, all belonging to the Meitei community, from a relief camp near the police station.

Official reports stated that, public also deposited weapons at the Superintendent of Police, Jiribam district during the amnesty period.

The surrendered weapon includes one.303 Rifle with one magazine, one Self Loading Rifle with one magazine, one Pistol with one mag, two Single Barrel Rifles, one Double Barrel Rifle, 18 Country Made Single Barrel Rifles, one Pompy, 10 Pompy Bombs, 10 SLR rounds, 18 Cartridges, four Hand Grenades, one Motorola Set (Baofeng), 5 Gunpowder tubes, Gunpowder (Approx 400g),16 Stone Bombs, and IED Cable (Approx 50m).