Imphal: A huge cache of arms and explosives including an AK series Rifle and eight detonators were recovered in Manipur’s Imphal West district on Friday, a senior police officer said.

Based on the information provided by 4 Assam Rifles, a team of Commandos recovered huge articles of explosive materials including eight detonators in a pineapple farm located in front of the house of one Kahaopou Panmei of Langol Tarung village about 2 km from Imphal on Friday night, the police said on Saturday.

The recovered weapons included 35 nos of 5.7mm ammunition, three coils of cortex wire, one AK series Rifle along with one magazine, 646.8 grams (approx) of PEK plastic explosive and eight detonators.

A hand grenade was also recovered near the residence of one Yumkhaibam Rajendra at Khurai Puthiba Leirak under Porompat Police Station in Imphal East district on Thursday.

Manipur police bomb disposal squad team later defused the grenade at Nongmaiching hill range.

Following the recovery of the explosives, the Police team also launched a search operation in seven hotels at Paona Bazar and at Mekola and Meitram near Imphal airport. However, no one was arrested.