Imphal: A joint operation by the Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and Border Security Forces has resulted in the recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Manipur’s Churachandpur and Imphal East districts.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the security forces conducted a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Opilol village in Churachandpur district on Tuesday.

The operation lasted for five hours and led to the recovery of a significant amount of arms and ammunition, including a 9mm pistol with magazine, a locally made single-barrel gun with live rounds, a heavy-caliber machine gun, a country-made mortar, rocket launcher components, and a rocket-propelled grenade.

Following the success of the CASO in Churachandpur, another operation was conducted in the adjoining villages of Nongsum and Khopibung in Imphal East district.

This operation also yielded a substantial haul of weapons, including three 303 rifles, two SMG carbines, two machine guns, two communication sets, 11 hand grenades, two smoke bombs, and one motor.

No arrests were made during either operation. The recovered items have been handed over to the concerned police stations for further investigation and legal proceedings.