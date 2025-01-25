Manipur: Huge cache of arms & ammo seized in Imphal

Imphal: A joint team of the central and state police during a search and area domination operation ahead of the Republic Day, recovered a large number of arms, ammunition and explosives in Imphal East, Manipur.

During the search operations at the abandoned camp located at the Awang Potsangbam hills under Heingang Police Station, Imphal East, once occupied by the “armed miscreants”, the team retrieved a cache of weapons and explosives.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam: STF arrests suspected jihadi in Dhubri

The weapons were reportedly used in the fighting against their counterparts in the ongoing ethnic violence in this sensitive state.

Also Read: Manipur: Assam Rifles nabs UNLF-K cadre in Tengnoupal

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The recovered items included an SLR Rifle without a magazine, an SMG Carbine without the magazine, a .32 Pistol (marked as Made in the USA) with a magazine, two 51mm Mortar (country-made), two .32 live ammunition, a 36 Hand Grenade without a detonator, a Grenade No. 80 Mark-1, a Smoke Shell 50 m and a wireless Radio Set (Baofeng).

The seized articles have been handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation and disposal, the police said.