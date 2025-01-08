Manipur: Hidden arsenal recovered by security forces in Thoubal

Imphal: A joint operation by the Indian Army and Manipur Police has led to the recovery of a large cache of weapons from an abandoned hideout in the southeastern Thoubal district.

Acting on precise intelligence, the security forces searched the Irong Tangkhul village near the river bank of Hangoilok under Nongpok Sekmai Police Station, Thoubal District, on Tuesday.

Although no arrests were made, the operation uncovered a substantial stockpile of war materials.

The recovered items include one 9 mm Pistol with magazine, pompi gun (improvised mortar), two 36 HE hand grenades, a detonator, two tear gas shells (soft nose) and an anti-riot dye marker grenade,

Apart from these, the team also seized 13 live rounds of ammunition, one binocular, two radio sets with a charger and 21 empty cases.

The seized items were handed over to the Officer-in-Charge of the concerned police station, following the relevant legal procedures.