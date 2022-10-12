IMPHAL: The police in Manipur have seized a massive consignment of drugs at Kakching district.

The Manipur police has seized a consignment of heroin that weighed one kilogram.

The heroin consignment was recovered from a four-wheeler bearing Assam registration number.

Two persons have also been arrested by the Manipur police in connection with the seizure.

The arrested persons have been identified as Boigin Guite and T Lulun Simte.

The heroin consignment was concealed in 75 soap cases.

Both persons were arrested by observing all formalities, informed Manipur police.

The arrested persons and seized drugs have been handed over to Kakching police in Manipur.

Further necessary legal action has been initiated.