Imphal: The police have uncovered a shipment of heroin powder believed to have originated from Myanmar through the international border at Moreh in Manipur.

An alleged smuggler has been apprehended in connection with the case, and a red van with West Bengal registration has been seized.

Following a tip-off, the Narcotics and Affairs of Border Police launched a special operation. The team intercepted the consignment of heroin powder and arrested a suspect at Koirengei Khumanpokpa Chingol, approximately 7 km from Imphal.

The arrest was made public on Friday.

The detained individual has been identified as Md Dawad Khan, a resident of Hangoon Makha Leikai on the Sekmaijin side of Imphal West.

The police seized approximately 625 grams of heroin powder, including the weight of the plastic pouches in which it was wrapped, from Khan.

Additionally, a van with West Bengal registration was confiscated.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the NAB police station.

Investigations have revealed that the seized drug consignment was transported from Moreh by an associate of the arrested suspect.

The associate had entrusted Khan with the responsibility of delivering the contraband outside Manipur.