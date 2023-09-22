Imphal: The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella organization of several groups in the Manipur valley, has asked the United Nations to intervene to stop the influx of illegal immigrants from Myanmar into India through the porous borders of the state of Manipur.

Jitendra Ningombam, president of COCOMI, told reporters in Imphal on Friday that representatives of the organization, led by its legal cell convener L Jadu, had met with representatives of the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in New Delhi on September 20 to discuss the issue.

COCOMI has asked the UN to take appropriate action against Chin-Kuki “narco-terrorism” under the “responsibility to protect” principle. It has also sought the UN’s assistance in properly identifying illegal Chin-Kuki immigrants who have entered Manipur from Myanmar.

The organization has also asked for help and assistance from the UN in properly rehabilitating the internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Manipur. Over 60,000 people have been displaced in the ongoing communal clashes between the Kukis and Meiteis in Manipur that began on May 3.

Finally, COCOMI has asked the UN to check illegal poppy cultivation and narco-terrorism in the state.

The organization has urged the UN to take these steps with the assistance of the Indian government.