Imphal: The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has urged local leaders to host discussions in their respective areas, offering resource persons to facilitate these dialogues.

Speaking to reporters at his Imphal office on Wednesday, COCOMI convenor Khuraijam Athouba announced a series of mass awareness campaigns commencing tomorrow (Thursday) in response to the escalating situation in Manipur.

Athouba alleged a lack of interest from the Central government in resolving the ongoing violence.

He stated that the COCOMI initiative will involve meetings across various localities in the state, where community leaders will participate in discussions about the prevailing crisis.

Responding to questions about the continuing unrest, the COCOMI convenor stressed the importance of disseminating information about the situation and the government’s role in the conflict.

He reiterated the organization’s commitment to highlighting the fundamental issues of the crisis through these community meetings, emphasizing the right of the people of Manipur to fully comprehend the gravity of the situation.