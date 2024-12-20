Guwahati: Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh has asserted that the situation in the state, which has been gripped by ethnic clashes since May 2023, is improving.

CM Singh commended the deputy commissioners of all districts, especially those serving in the hill districts, for carrying out their responsibilities with dedication during these challenging times.

“The situation in Manipur has been improving. The deputy commissioners, especially those posted in the hill districts, are working sincerely during this difficult time,” he said.

While stating that bureaucrats are the backbone of delivering good governance to the people, the chief minister appealed to the officers posted in the hill districts to not compromise on key issues and work in the larger interest of the country.

He said that the ‘Go to Hills Mission’ was launched to bridge the developmental gaps between Manipur’s valley and hill regions.

Singh further said that the idea to make Manipur an inclusive state, with equal development in both the hills and the valley, came to his mind the first time he was sworn in as chief minister in 2017.