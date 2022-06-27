Another incident of explosion has been reported from Manipur capital – Imphal.

Unidentified miscreants hurled grenade at the house of a senior government official in Imphal, Manipur.

The incident took place at around 9:40pm on Sunday night at Imphal, Manipur.

The residence of director of panchayat and rural development department – Pangeijam Gojendro at Imphal East in Manipur was targetted.

A China-made grenade was hurled at the house of the senior Manipur government official.

The grenade fell near the bathroom of the house.

Although, a section of the house was damaged in the blast, no casualty or injury was reported in the incident.

Earlier on June 24, the residence of Manipur agricultural department director N Gojendro Singh was targeted by miscreants.

An improvised explosive device (IED) went off outside the residence of Manipur agricultural department director N Gojendro Singh in Imphal.