Manipur: Grenade found with threat note near Imphal Airport

Imphal: A hand grenade was discovered on Friday morning outside the gate of political activist Haobijam Gitajen’s residence in Imphal, near the International Imphal Airport, in Manipur.

Police reported that the grenade was found with a note that read, “The last warning – G.”

The grenade was spotted by passers-by around 6 am in front of Gitajen’s residential gate at Ghari Awang Leikai in Imphal West district. Authorities, including a police team and bomb disposal squad, quickly responded to the scene. By 8 AM, the grenade was safely defused and disposed of at Lamphel Game Village in Imphal West.

A police case has been filed, and investigations are underway to determine the motive behind the threat and identify those responsible.

This incident follows a recent grenade attack on the residence of Dr Sunilkumar, Director of RIMS Hospital, in Brahmapur Guruaribam Leikai, Imphal East. Unidentified assailants threw a grenade at Dr. Sunilkumar’s home, leading to widespread condemnation.

The Meira Paibis, a women’s group, organized a sit-in protest at Guruaribam Leikai on Thursday, denouncing the grenade threats. They called for peaceful resolution of any disputes.