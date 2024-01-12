Imphal: In response to the oil spillage incident at the Leimakhong Heavy Fuel Power Plant in Imohal, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh convened a high-level meeting on Friday to address the situation.

The spill, caused by a leak at the Leimakhong Heavy Fuel Power Plant, was effectively contained thanks to prompt government response.

The meeting, held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, brought together key stakeholders including Chief Secretary Dr. Vineet Joshi, IIT faculty members, representatives from the Indian Coast Guard, and officials from various departments.

With the immediate threat under control, the focus now shifts to assessing the long-term impact of the spill.

An expert committee, led by Ashutosh Sinha, ADG (Int), Manipur, has been formed to investigate the incident and conduct a comprehensive assessment of the contamination and its effects on the surrounding areas.

Commissioner (Power) Shailesh Kumar Chourasia and Additional Secretary (Home) M. Pradip Singh will support Sinha in this critical task.

Furthermore, an FIR has been registered, and the affected area is being sealed off with adequate security personnel deployed to ensure its protection.

“We are committed to addressing this issue with utmost transparency and accountability,” said Chief Minister Singh.

“The expert committee’s findings will guide our response in mitigating the environmental impact and preventing similar incidents in the future,” he added.