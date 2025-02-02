Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the state government’s commitment to fencing the borders, identifying new immigrants and eradicating drugs.

Speaking at a public interaction program in Kumbi, Bishnupur district, Singh said that the government is dedicated to ensuring a secure future for generations to come.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Chief Minister stated that the BJP is the only party capable of protecting Manipur and its indigenous people.

He claimed that the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) is a key measure to safeguard the state’s small population, which was made possible by the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Singh also addressed the issue of internally displaced persons, stating that over 2,000 people have been allowed to return to their homes after being identified as safe and secure.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Additionally, more than 500 displaced persons have been provided with employment.

The Chief Minister further attributed the ongoing conflict in the state to armed men attacking innocent civilians and residential areas, forcing people to flee their homes.

Singh also said that he was committed to ending the conflict, which he believes is fueled by armed men seeking to divide the state.