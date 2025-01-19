Manipur govt declares half-holiday on Jan 20 to honor MLA N Kayisii

Imphal: The Manipur government has announced a half-holiday on January 20, 2025, as a tribute to N Kayisii, the MLA from Tadubi in Senapati district, who passed away on Saturday.

The half-holiday, effective from 1 PM, applies to all government offices and educational institutions, according to an official statement. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla also expressed his condolences over the legislator’s demise.

N Kayisii was a senior leader of the National People’s Party (NPP) and a prominent figure in Manipur’s political landscape. Known for his grassroots approach, he was deeply committed to the welfare and development of his Tadubi constituency.

His leadership focused on addressing key issues and fostering progress for the people he represented.Kayisii’s contributions and dedication have left an indelible mark on his community and the state.