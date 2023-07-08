Imphal: Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey has constituted seven teams of ministers and MLAs to oversee the management of relief camps set up for people affected by the ethnic violence in eight districts of the state.

The teams consist of all the council of ministers of the N Biren Singh-led government in Manipur, a few MLAs, and some public leaders. However, two ministers and eight MLAs from Kuki communities were not included in the teams.

The Kuki communities have demanded a separate administration, stating that the Manipur government “miserably failed to protect” the Chin-Kuki-Zomi tribals.

The governor’s decision to exclude Kuki MLAs from the relief camps oversight teams has been met with criticism from some quarters. They argue that the governor is sending a message of exclusion to the Kuki communities and that this could further inflame tensions between the two communities.

The governor has defended her decision, saying that she is simply trying to ensure that the relief camps are run in a fair and impartial manner. She has also said that she is open to meeting with Kuki leaders to discuss their concerns.

The clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities broke out on May 3, and have resulted in the deaths of at least 150 people and the displacement of thousands more. The violence has also caused widespread damage to property.

The governor has appealed to all sections of society to help restore peace and normalcy to the state. She has also urged the elected representatives of the state to make relentless efforts to bring the situation under control and bring peace through a peaceful and amicable dialogue.

The situation in Manipur remains tense, but the governor’s decision to constitute relief camps oversight teams is a step in the right direction. It is important that all parties involved work together to find a peaceful solution to the conflict.