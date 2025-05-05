Manipur Governor stresses timely completion of Highway projects

Imphal: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Balla on Monday emphasized the importance of timely completion of national highway projects, particularly in the state’s seven hill districts.

Chairing a review meeting at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal, the Governor closely monitored the progress of ongoing national highway projects across Manipur.

The Governor stressed the need for efficient project execution to improve connectivity and drive economic growth in the state. He directed the officials to implement effective measures to address any challenges hindering the progress of these crucial infrastructure projects.

During the meeting, M S Deval, Executive Director of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), provided a comprehensive update on the status of various national highway projects under construction.

He highlighted the key obstacles affecting the timely execution of the projects.

To ensure a smooth execution process, the Governor instructed the officials to adopt strategies to overcome these challenges.

The meeting saw participation from Principal Secretary (Works), Commissioner (Home), Secretary (Land Resource), Chief Engineer (PWD), DIG CRPF (Ops), and Deputy Commissioners of the seven hill districts Ukhrul, Noney, Tamenglong, Senapati, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, and Pherzawl who attended via video conference.